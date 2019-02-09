Hitching Post owner appealing Apache Junction decision that storage lots can’t be used for event parking

Mehmood Mohiuddin, represented by Aaron Ludwig of Ludwig Law Offices Ltd., is appealing notices of violation that use of properties — current and former storage lots east and south of the Hitching Post Restaurant and bull-riding venue, at 2341 N. Apache Trail — are not allowed to be used for customer parking.

Appellants contend that parking in these areas is allowed both by right and an economic development agreement and site plans. Appellants challenge the zoning administrator’s interpretation of the Apache Junction City Code, according to a public notice.

A public hearing before the Apache Junction Board of Adjustment and Appeals is to be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Case file BA-1-18, which has been advertised for public hearing, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Planning Division Office, City Hall Complex, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Development Services Director Larry Kirch at 480-474-5083.

