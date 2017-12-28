Help keep the Apache Junction multi-use trail non-motorized

The Apache Junction Multi-use Trail is in the center of the Arizona state land on the east and the north sides of the city of Apache Junction. Superstition Horsemen’s Association members are cooperating with the Apache Junction Park and Recreation Department to help keep the fencing repaired and trash picked up. No horses are used for this project and all members of the community are encouraged to assist. Doing so helps ensure that use of the trail is a pleasant experience for everyone.
Volunteer days are scheduled for Tuesdays Jan. 9 and 30 and Feb. 20. The crew meets at the Apache Junction Prospector Park maintenance yard, 3015 N. Idaho Road, at 8am and volunteers until about 11:30 a.m. followed by a friendly lunch as schedules permit. To reach the meeting location, turn in the southern park entrance (the one closest to Lost Dutchman Boulevard), continue until there is a gate in the block wall on the right side, park across the road and enter the yard through the open gate.
Volunteers are also needed to search for and report places in need of repair. Volunteers use a phone application to report downed fencing and can volunteer whenever it is convenient for them. This is trail riding or hiking with a purpose and the problems that are reported will get fixed. To volunteer or for more information, call Kelly Martin, park ranger supervisor for Apache Junction, at 480-474-2606 or e- mail him at kmartin@ajcity.net.
Editor’s note: Elizabeth Butler is a volunteer with the Superstition Horsemen’s Association.