Heat warning brings out Salvation Army survival squad

The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad has activated heat stations, which will operate 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, June 4, and on any day the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning.

Among the East Valley locations are the Apache Junction Corps, 605 E. Broadway Road, and the Mesa Corps, 241 E. Sixth St. In addition, mobile hydration units will be dispatched to targeted portions of metro Phoenix that have been identified as areas with high homeless populations and encampments.

The Red Shield Survival Squad served more than 400 people during the year’s first Excessive Heat Warning on May 6, according to a release.

Maricopa County Department of Public Health officials stated there were 155 heat-associated deaths reported in Maricopa County in 2017, which is the highest number of heat-associated deaths on record.

The Salvation Army Red Shield Survival Squad is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Heat Relief Regional Network, the goal of which is to provide resources for vulnerable people and help prevent heat-related deaths.

Last year, the Red Shield Survival Squad provided heat relief and hydration for more than 11,000 people.

For more information, call 602-267-4100.

