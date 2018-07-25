Heart patients can access ground-breaking medical studies, research

Dignity Health’s East Valley hospitals, Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert Medical Centers offer heart patients approximately 20 ground-breaking medical studies.

Led by Dr. Nabil Dib, the cardiovascular research program at Dignity Health in Arizona concentrates on investigating new drug therapies, new devices for heart procedures and biologics such as stem cells to help mend failing hearts, according to a press release.

He and his team provide additional treatment options to patients with coronary artery disease, heart failure, heart attack, and arrhythmia, the release noted.

“The advancement of medicine has always relied on basic research and clinical studies,” Dr. Dib said in a prepared statement. “We are excited to be able to offer so many choices to our patients in the East Valley. Medicine is changing so quickly that we want to be sure that everyone is able to obtain the best possible treatments.”

More heart patients are encouraged to participate in Dignity Health’s clinical studies that are supported by clinical research as Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert’s heart programs offer wide-range services including prevention, diagnostic and cutting edge treatments, the release added.

“For the past 25 years, I have been conducting research and developing the newest investigational treatments for advanced cardiovascular disease. I can honestly say that there has never been a more exciting time in research than today. Our patients will have the chance to benefit,” Dr. Dib stated.

