Have you seen Jace Patrick, 6, who was in Mesa in November?

Jace Patrick

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children needs the public’s help finding 6-year-old Jace Patrick.

He has been missing from Mesa since Nov. 16, 2018, according to a release.

He has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs 75 pounds and is 4-foot-8. He may be in the company of his mother, Christina Horton, and they may be traveling in a 2017 black Nissan Sentra with Arizona license plate CEN6441.

Christina Horton

Ms. Horton is 37 and has brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs 160 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information should contact the Mesa Police Department at 1-480-644-2211 or NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678.

