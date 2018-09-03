Habitat for Humanity seeking Apache Junction families for 4 new homes

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona and the city of Apache Junction are seeking families with incomes of approximately $32,000 annually who are interested in partnering for their dream of homeownership.

Applications are being accepted for four properties where construction is slated to begin soon, according to a release.

Home loans come with zero interest since the home is financed by Habitat for Humanity.

“Homeownership is for everyone. We can give families who are willing to partner with us the security of a safe place to live and raise their children, even in these economic times,” Maribel Saucedo, director of family services for Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, said in the release.

Partner families are selected based on their level of need, willingness to become partners in the program and ability to repay the no-profit, no-interest loan.

Habitat for Humanity is not a “giveaway” program. Homeowners invest hundreds of hours of their own labor into building their house and the homes of others, Ms. Saucedo said in the release.

For more information, visit habitatcaz.org or call 602-268-9022 to schedule an appointment.

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona is a local affiliate of Habitat of Humanity International, a humanitarian organization based in Atlanta. Each affiliate operates as a separate 501(c)3 nonprofit and is responsible for leading its own fundraising and operations management, while adhering to the Habitat for Humanity mission of serving communities within its area.

Established in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona partners with local families in need of decent, affordable housing to build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona also promotes volunteer programs with corporations, groups and individuals, according to the release.

Their services include new home construction, re-constructions, renovations, repairs (even emergency repairs) and most recently, entire neighborhood revitalization projects.

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona has built more than 1,100 homes in the metro Phoenix area. To learn more, visit habitatcaz.org.

