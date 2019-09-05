Governor honors partnership between Arizona highways, state parks

Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area in Arizona. (Arizona State Parks and Trails)

Gov. Doug Ducey has honored Arizona Highways and Arizona State Parks and Trails with his Good Government Award for a collaboration that includes a one-year subscription to the magazine when someone purchases an annual parks pass.

The award celebrates innovations stemming from the Arizona Management System, which empowers all state employees to continually improve processes and value to customers, according to a release.

Arizona Highways, published by the Arizona Department of Transportation, has added 12,500 subscribers since the promotion launched in July 2018, while the magazine promotes standard and premium annual passes available from Arizona State Parks and Trails. Additionally, Arizona State Parks and Trails has seen a nearly 11% increase in pass sales and promotes Arizona Highways magazine on its website, via social media channels, in parks and on vehicles throughout the state.

The partnership has helped both the magazine and Arizona State Parks and Trails better promote travel and tourism around Arizona, the release states.

“Gov. Ducey has set a goal of making Arizona the No. 1 place to visit and recreate,” Kelly Mero, publisher of Arizona Highways, said in the release. “This innovative partnership developed using tools from the Arizona Management System has helped increase awareness of our state’s hidden gems and encourage visitors and residents alike to get out and explore Arizona.”

Using structured problem-solving under the Arizona Management System championed by Gov. Ducey, representatives of Arizona Highways and Arizona State Parks and Trails identified needs and goals as well as responsibilities and roles. One key to this effective collaboration was Arizona Highways developing a strong understanding of Arizona State Parks and Trails’ membership model and customers, the release states.

“This partnership showcases what two agencies can do when they work together toward a common goal,” Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails, said in the release. “Combining the 35 state parks with the gorgeous photography and amazing storytelling found in Arizona Highways Magazine is a natural fit and a great collaboration.”

For more information on annual passes available from Arizona State Parks and Trails, or on any of the 35 state parks, go to azstateparks.com.

Arizona Highways, known internationally for showcasing state’s landscapes, wildlife and history through stunning photography and compelling stories, has subscribers in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. It also publishes a variety of books and calendars. To learn more or to subscribe, go to ArizonaHighways.com.

To learn more about how the Arizona Management System helps ADOT deliver value every day for Arizonans, go to azdot.gov/AMS.

