GOP club meeting focuses on November ballot

Proposition 127, the Clean Energy for a Healthy Arizona Amendment, will be among the ballot measures discussed Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting. (Photo/SRP)

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will discuss ballot measures and candidates running in the general election Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Village Inn, 575  Apache Trail.

The meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., will be preceded at 5:30 when guests are invited to a social hour and opportunity to have dinner.

“The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community,” a release announcing the event stated.

The meeting we will focus on candidates seeking office in November as well as the ballot propositions to be decided by voters.

“It is imperative that we show up and vote on the people which we want to represent us these next few years,” the release stated.

“We need to be an informed citizen in order to do this. Please come and be part of this important discussion and civil debate.”

For more information, contact Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.

