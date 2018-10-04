GOP club meeting focuses on November ballot

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will discuss ballot measures and candidates running in the general election Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Village Inn, 575 Apache Trail.
The meeting, 6:30-8 p.m., will be preceded at 5:30 when guests are invited to a social hour and opportunity to have dinner.
“The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community,” a release announcing the event stated.
The meeting we will focus on candidates seeking office in November as well as the ballot propositions to be decided by voters.
“It is imperative that we show up and vote on the people which we want to represent us these next few years,” the release stated.
“We need to be an informed citizen in order to do this. Please come and be part of this important discussion and civil debate.”
For more information, contact Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.