GOP club extends meeting invite to Republican candidates

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club has invited the GOP winners from the primary election to a meet and greet 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27.
Information on the ballot propositions also will be provided during the event at the Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road, Apache Junction.
A time for socializing will be 6-6:30 p.m. Candidates invited include those running for federal, state and local offices.
“The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community,” event organizers stated in a release.
“Please come and get to know the people who would like to represent you in our community – be part of this important discussion with these candidates.”
For more information, contact Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.
