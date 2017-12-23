Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Food Bank in new renovated facility

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed more than a dozen local nonprofits a list of questions. This is from Gold Canyon United Methodist Church.
The Gold Canyon United Methodist Church has as one of its primary local missions a food bank. We have been providing emergency food bags to those in need for over 20 years.
We started out in a closet that held a few items that were available to anyone who was hungry. We have grown considerably since then, through the recent economic downturns and high unemployment; we have been able to provide increased assistance.
We do not impose any geographical restrictions and offer assistance to clients in need two times each month. Our food bank is open for clients and donations 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday. The Gold Canyon UMC Food Bank is an equal opportunity provider.
What is your website and contact information?: Our phone is 480-982-6789 and we share a website with the church that is www.goldcanyonumc.org.
What did members accomplish in 2017?: Our greatest accomplishment this year was that we relocated into a new larger freshly renovated facility during April and May. Our new location is 8330 E. Sunrise Sky Drive and Kings Ranch Road. Gold Canyon, AZ 85118. We now have increased square footage and a walk-in refrigerator and freezer that enable us to better serve the community. Hundreds and hundreds of volunteer hours were required to make this transition. The total number of individual clients assisted this year remained similar to 2016 at 10,300 due to the effort needed to relocate of our facility. The Gold Canyon UMC Food Bank is an all-volunteer mission so 100 percent of any donation will go to help our clients. We also provide pet food, basic hygiene items, diapers and baby food, water and a book for any young child. Our church has a concert series during the winter season and the price of admission is a donation to the food bank. Please come and join us for these events. These donations help our inventory remain stable although we always need to shop for some items when we run short.
What is your goal for 2018?: In 2018 we will strive to increase our giving by providing fresh produce and possibly dairy products. We are also looking for a new volunteer in 2018 with a truck who could assist us with the transportation of donated fresh foods. This effort would greatly improve our inventory flexibility and giving potential. If you are interested please contact us at foodbank.gcumc@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: Jeff Downing is the manager at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Food Bank.