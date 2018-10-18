Gold Canyon resident represents Arizona as ambassador for patients

Sharon Swanson of Gold Canyon represented Arizona as an ambassador at a recent conference about policies helping patients.

In September, 50 volunteer advocates whose lives were affected by blood stem cell transplants traveled across the country to join the National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match’s first Advocacy Ambassador Leadership Summit in Minneapolis, according to a press release.

The summit focused on empowering and educating grassroots leadership volunteers to advocate for policies that help patients with blood cancers, including leukemia and lymphoma, the release said.

Ms. Swanson attended the seminal conference, spending two days in training developing a plan to engage elected officials in Arizona and on Capitol Hill to expand access to blood stem cell transplants—the only curative therapy for blood cancers, the release stated.

As a leadership volunteer in the Gold Canyon community, she will further awareness, as well as conduct outreach and provide education about the importance of ensuring equal outcomes for all patients needing a blood stem cell transplant, the release said, adding another focus is on access and reimbursement for Medicare patients.

Volunteer advocates like Ms. Swanson help ensure all patients have access to their cure, the release noted.

More than 1.3 million Americans suffer from blood cancers, with a new patient diagnosed every three minutes in the U.S. Blood stem cell transplants can treat more than 70 diseases, including Hodgkin Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma and Sickle Cell Disease, the release detailed.

