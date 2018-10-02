Gold Canyon Pharmacy fills prescriptions for generations, life’s moments

Having a personal connection with the neighborhood pharmacist is a prescription well filled at Gold Canyon Pharmacy.

As the pharmacist Randal Lavern Johnson, 54, fills prescriptions for multitudes of family generations, he recounts the moments in patients’ lives that he’s been a part of, from baby showers to funerals.

Being involved in those important moments has contributed to the owner/manager’s desire to serve the community where he lives by opening the pharmacy at 6832 S. Kings Ranch Road, Suite 2, in Gold Canyon. The store opened in August.

While offering resources from Health Mart, a network supporting a multitude of franchised pharmacies in the country, Mr. Johnson and staff are eager to fill prescriptions and healthcare needs.

“We have a personal commitment to you and our community…There’s nothing more important to us than your family’s well-being,” stated the Montana native, Mr. Johnson.

While inviting newcomers to the independently owned and operated pharmacy, he shared details below about the medicine business and what he finds the most rewarding.

Briefly describe your business/services offered:

We are full-service retail pharmacy, which includes drug dispensing, immunizations, pet medications, compounding, over-the-counter products, supplements and vitamins and many more services.

We also offer drug delivery to your doorsteps. And, we will special order hard-to-find items for you and your family.

What made you choose this line of work/why is it important/interesting to you?

I love being a pharmacist because of the impact that I can play in my patients’ lives. I have been blessed to work in community pharmacy and have been given the opportunity to become so much more than just one that “licks, sticks, counts, and pours.”

I have attended baby showers and funerals. I have been invited to high school graduations and seen pictures of new grandbabies. I have discussed vacation plans and hospice care and everything in between.

I have made home deliveries not because it was expected but because it was the right thing to do for that patient at that time. I have worked with patients to determine what medication therapy will not only be most effective for them but will also fit their pocketbook.

I have been given the opportunity to become directly involved in my patients’ lives, not just in their health care but in every part of their lives and I believe that makes me not only a better pharmacist but a better person.

What separates you from your competition?

There’s nothing more important to us than your family’s well-being. You’ll

always work with somebody at our pharmacy who greets you by name, and we

take the time to get to know you, explain your medication, and answer questions you may have. Our pharmacy is a trusted healthcare resource.

What civic groups, clubs, organizations or causes do you or your business

support?

We are actively seeking and participating in local organizations including a Cancer association, Coolidge youth association, Apache Junction Chamber of

Commerce, Gold Canyon Chamber of Commerce.

Why did you choose to locate your business in the area?

We found a lack of good, quality pharmacy care in this community, and we really feel we can make a difference.

Tell readers about your family, ie: spouse, kids, pets:

My wife Cindy, who has supported me in this venture. She is also a pharmacy

technician and helps me all the time. I have two sons, Kyle and Hayden and a cat.

Who was the biggest influence in your life?

She (wife, Cindy) was my college sweetheart; she’s my best friend; and she is without exception the most important person in my life.

What advice would you give to someone contemplating starting a business?

Be honest, trust in yourself and work hard.

Anything interesting about yourself and your profession?

I love cars and can keep the conversation going on for hours about engines,

transmissions.

Hours for the new pharmacy: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday; closed on Sundays.

Call 480-288-8078 or go to goldcanyonpharmacy.com for more information.