Gold Canyon Arts Council produces 6 Canyon Sounds Series performances plus an art show

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed more than a dozen local nonprofits a list of questions. This is from Gold Canyon Arts Council.
Gold Canyon Arts Council produces six Canyon Sounds Series performances each season and the Gold Canyon Arts Festival in January. Most importantly, our nonprofit core mission is student arts education whereby all of our performing artists conduct residencies (workshops, tutorials, and school performances) for several days prior to their public performance.
We are an all-volunteer organization with a board of 9 Directors and an Artistic Director, Jack Kukuk, who obtains our artists, contracts, and oversees the residencies. We have 50-plus volunteers, mostly members, who help with Canyon Sounds production/ticketing, publicity, the festival, social activities, etc.
What is your website and contact information?: www.gcac1.com, which gives all of our background. You can also see our board of directors and officers.
What did members accomplish in 2017?: This was a banner year for GCAC due to expanded marketing into new communities and the generosity of many donors. Funds received allowed us to expand our mission to include donating musical instruments and instructions to regional schools. In 2017, we donated 30-40 guitars along with playing instructions via a partnership with “Lead Guitar,” another nonprofit devoted to music education. Although membership is not required to attend our Canyon Sounds performances; however, member benefits include:
•Discounted tickets to each performance
•Attendance at “meet the artist” receptions after each performance
•Attendance at several special social events
Per the website, one can be a member for as little as $50, a bargain for the above benefits.
Membership Goals for 2018: We currently have approximately 200 members. In 2018, we would like to grow by 10 percent-20 percent. However, we have kept been pleased to keep up with attrition given our membership demographics, relocations, etc.
What needs (wish list) does the group have for 2018?: As we continue to succeed with our mission, we strive for continued revenue/funding via increased membership, grants, donations, and attendance at our Canyon Sounds performances. Like any organization, we are challenged by ever increasing operational expenses for artists, publicity, productions, residencies, etc. Keeping up our base of volunteers is also critical.
Editor’s note: Chuck Cuffaro is a member of the Gold Canyon Arts Council.