Gold Canyon Arts Council awarded $7,500 community investment grant

Harpfusion’s musicians at Peralta Trail Elementary School in 2018. Artists contracted for each Canyon Sounds season also agree to conduct educational programs at area schools. (Gold Canyon Arts Council)

The Arizona Commission on the Arts, an agency of the state of Arizona, on July 11 announced 260 grants made to organizations and programs throughout the state, including a $7,500 community investment grant to Gold Canyon Arts Council.

Community investment grants provide operating support to nonprofit arts organizations, local arts agencies and tribal cultural organizations whose mission is to produce, present, or teach the arts, and/or to provide arts-based services, according to a release.

The Gold Canyon Arts Council sponsors and promotes performing, visual and other related arts activities in the greater Gold Canyon area through a series of culturally diverse public performances, festivals, educational residency programs, artistic awards and the encouragement of the arts in area schools including those in low-to-moderate income areas of Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties, according to goldcanyonarts.org.

Educational outreach has been a core part of the Gold Canyon Arts Council’s mission since its founding in 1998, with primary focus on local students. The artists contracted for each Canyon Sounds season also agree to conduct educational programs at area schools, according to the website.

Each season generally features six diverse performances at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, each of which provides multiple educational outreach opportunities, it states.

