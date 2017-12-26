Genesis Project in Apache Junction feeds hungry, helps homeless

Editor’s note: The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent e-mailed more than a dozen local nonprofits a list of questions. This is from Genesis Project.
The mission at Genesis Project, 564 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, is to feed the hungry and the homeless in east Mesa, Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.
What is your website and contact information?: http://www.genesisprojectaz.com.
What did members accomplish in 2017?:
•air conditioning added through donations by local faith community and businesses
•served over 60,000 meals
•provided over $4,000 dollars in shower vouchers this year
•established a community resource center in partnership with United Way and City of Apache Junction. This partnership has already helped over 350 Citizens of AJ.
•we have fed over 200,000 people since our inception in 2006. Our number of guests served now averages 123 people a day as compared to 111 in 2016.
What is your goal for 2018?:
•to spread the word of the activities of the Resource Center, which is structured to help anyone in need of assistance, in working through service agencies
•continue efforts to ensure long term financial stability
•find grant writer willing to donate some time and guide us
•find someone willing to cut hair on a fairly regular basis
Editor’s note: Judy Sparks Secretary is the secretary/treasurer at Genesis Project.