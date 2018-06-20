Funds sought for 5 Apache Junction girls injured in wrong-way driver crash

A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for five girls in an Apache Junction church’s youth group who were injured in a fatal wrong-way-driver crash June 16 in Holbrook.

The New Season Christian Fellowship youth group was on its way back home from church camp in Oklahoma when one of the vans in the caravan of cars was in a head-on collision, according to a the GoFundMe organized by Hannah Howell.

As of Wednesday morning, $665 had been donated toward the $500,000 goal, according to https://www.gofundme.com/helping-hands-and-healing-hearts.

“Drivers of both vehicles died at the scene of the accident. One of them being our beloved and dear sister, Kayleen Candelaria,” she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Five girls riding in the van were taken to Flagstaff Medical Center for their injuries.

“Broken femurs, shattered pelvises, broken collar bones, gashes, head trauma and brain bleeds are some of the injuries that these girls are fighting through,” Ms. Howell said.

The GoFundMe campaign is through New Season Christian Fellowship to help raise money for the girls in the hospital and their families, she said.

“These ladies have been fighting for their lives and some still have a long recovery road ahead of them, but they survived. They are strong and fighting and we are right there fighting beside them,” she said.

“The funds from this campaign will go to all of the families of the ladies in the hospital to help them in their journey of healing,” she said.

New Season Christian Fellowship, 2551 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is also accepting donations on its website, http://newseasoncf.com. There is a button at the bottom to donate through PayPal.

“On behalf of New Season Christian Fellowship, we thank you for all of your support and continued prayers in this time of crisis and healing,” Ms. Howell said.

“As always, your prayers are welcomed and we thank you for your continued support in helping these girls and their families,” she said.

