Free veterinary services event held at Empowerment Systems

Local non-profit Empowerment Systems partnered with Midwestern University College of Veterinary Medicine to bring a mobile clinic to Apache Junction.

The response was overwhelming, according to a release.

More than 100 pet owners lined Empowerment Systems’ sidewalk at 2066 W. Apache Trail on a recent Saturday morning for the free spay and neuter surgeries, checkups and vaccinations offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We were worried that the number of people and pets showing up wouldn’t justify Midwestern’s trek from its northwest Glendale campus,” Deke Beveridge, who coordinated the program for Empowerment Systems, said in the release.

“Instead the turnout was so great that we couldn’t meet all the demand, especially for spay and neuter surgeries. We hope to offer the clinic again in the near future.”

Dr. Rachael Kreisler, assistant professor at Midwestern’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said she and her team of staff and students performed 35 surgeries.

Probably three times that many were requested, she said.

The team was also able to provide checkups and vaccinations to more than 60 dogs and cats. One family brought in eight dogs, according to the release.

“The demand was just one indication of the need for affordable pet care in the area,” Jack Beveridge, Empowerment Systems president and CEO, said in the release.

“And the fact that most owners were requesting sterilization demonstrates responsibility in this community.”

Empowerment Systems is a non-profit charitable corporation with 501(c)3 tax exempt status.

Many charitable activities and free services are offered at Empowerment Systems’ resource center at 2066 W. Apache Trail.

Details are available at www.empowermentsystems.org or by calling 480-367-6937.

