Fraud, theft reported in Gold Canyon Feb. 4-10 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of fraud and theft incidents reported Feb. 4-10 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Theft of property from a motor vehicle, reported at 1:11 p.m. Feb. 4 in the 8300 block of South Lucky Seven Court.

Fraud, reported at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in the 5200 block of South Overlook Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

