Fraud, disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon July 11-15 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of fraud and disorderly conduct incidents reported July 11-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 3:07 p.m. July 13 in the 9900 block of East Hidden Treasure Court.

Disorderly conduct — harassment, reported at 9:19 p.m. July 14 in the 7500 block of East Elderberry Way.

Fraud, reported at 11:05 a.m. July 15 in the 3100 block of South First Water Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

