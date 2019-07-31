Fraud, disorderly conduct reported in Gold Canyon July 11-15 to PCSO

Jul 31st, 2019 · by · Comments:

Above are the general locations of fraud and disorderly conduct incidents reported July 11-15 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.  

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Disorderly conduct — suspicious activity, reported at 3:07 p.m. July 13 in the 9900 block of East Hidden Treasure Court. 
  • Disorderly conduct — harassment, reported at 9:19 p.m.  July 14 in the 7500 block of East Elderberry Way. 
  • Fraud, reported at 11:05 a.m. July 15 in the 3100 block of South First Water Lane. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie