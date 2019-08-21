Fraud, assaults reported in Gold Canyon Aug. 6-12 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of fraud and assault incidents reported Aug. 6-12 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Fraud, reported at 4:52 p.m. Aug. 7 in the 6300 block of South Sandtrap Drive.

Assault, reported at 7:52 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 11100 block of East Lost Canyon Circle.

Assault, reported at 7:38 a.m. Aug 6 in the 10300 block of East Peralta Canyon Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

