Four in Apache Junction arrested on charges of dangerous-drug sales

Apache Junction Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division executed multiple search warrants that netted a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as thousands of dollars in U.S. currency and resulted in the arrests of multiple suspects.
These investigations are ongoing and additional arrests may be forthcoming, police said.
On Feb. 21, officers from the Community Resource Enforcement Unit were assisted by the Special Weapons and Tactics team with the service of a search warrant in the 1500 block of South Desert View Drive. Two individuals were arrested and charged in connection with the sales of dangerous drugs. Officers recovered 1.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 10 Oxycodone pills and 2.45 grams of heroin. In addition, approximately $6,000 in U. S. currency was found.
Melissa Hamel, 42, was indicted on the charges of dangerous drug sales, using a building for drug sales, narcotic drug possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nathan Reitsma, 32, was indicted on the charges of dangerous drug sales, using a building for drug sales and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both suspects were booked into the Pinal County Jail, police said.
In another case, on March 1, a search warrant was served in the 600 block of North Tomahawk Drive by AJPD CREU, SWAT and Gilbert Police Department Special Assignment Unit officers. Law enforcement officers seized 1 ounce of heroin, 44 Xanax, .25 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms, police said.
Aaron Miller, 26, was indicted on the charges of 22 counts of dangerous drug sales/narcotics sales and using a building for drug sales, police said.
Alanna Paz-Villanueva, 25, was indicted on the charges of 11 counts of dangerous drug sales/narcotics sales, using a building for drug sales and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
“The Apache Junction Police Department continuously strives to maintain our mission to keep the community a safe place to work and live,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in a release.
“If you have information about activity you believe is suspicious, please do not hesitate to contact our office so we can investigate it. We thank you for your support in helping us keep the community as safe as possible,” he said.
