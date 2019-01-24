Founders Day: Apache Junction volunteers needed to plan 100-year jubilee

Volunteers are needed for a committee planning Founders Day events throughout 2022 honoring the 100-year anniversary of the naming of Apache Junction.

George Cleveland Curtis on Aug. 21, 1922, started a business at Apache Trail and the Globe-Phoenix Highway, and came up with Apache Junction. The area was previously known as Youngsberg Junction, named after Phoenix’s ex-mayor, George U. Young, who had a nearby mine, historian Tom Kollenborn wrote in 2014, according to superstitionmountaintomkollenborn.blogspot.com.

“On (Aug.) 21, 2022, we will mark 100 years since George Cleveland Curtis and his wife, Aurora, and their three daughters pitched a tent at the intersection of the new highway to Superior and Apache Trail that was previously there and led to the Roosevelt Dam,” Sharon Stinard, of the Apache Junction Focal Point Committee, which is planning the event, said during a Jan. 15 presentation to the Apache Junction City Council.

“The Curtis Family made their livelihood by selling water and sandwiches to the travelers along that route and thanks to the tenacity of George Curtis, the name ‘Apache Junction’ replaced ‘Youngsberg,’” she said.

Annual events held in Apache Junction could have a component that would incorporate the Founders Day theme, Ms. Stinard said.

While the focal point committee is planning the event, the Superstition Mountain Museum will have a large role in it, Jeff Danford, the museum’s event and volunteer coordinator, said.

“We’ve discussed it. We’re already looking forward to playing a major role. We have a lot of archival material we’re willing to lend to it,” he said to the council.

“The museum itself is planning on making some of our events tie in with this to help promote it and to play our role as part of the historical society; this is part of our job and part of our mandate,” Mr. Danford said.

The focal point committee has discussed selling commemorative memorabilia as a way to raise funds for the event, Ms. Stinard said.

The committee also hopes to produce a video of the history of Apache Junction, she said.

Anyone interested in helping plan the event can call Braden Biggs, heading up the Founders Day committee, at 573-586-8787.

“We’ll be reaching out to the business community, nonprofits, city staff and other agencies and entities throughout the community to get them involved,” Mr. Biggs said to the council.

“We want the entire community to really celebrate its heritage,” he said.

Meetings of the Apache Junction Focal Point Committee, which are open to the public, are held at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Search for “Apache Junction Focal Point Committee” on facebook.com.

