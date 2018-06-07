Former Valley broadcaster joins Arizona treasurer’s office

A former TV reporter has been named press secretary for the state treasurer’s office.

Dave Cherry, whose work on local television included consumer reporting, will be responsible for all state treasury communications and public information, according to a release from the office of Eileen I. Klein, Arizona treasurer.

“As our state’s constitutional officer responsible for state banking and investments, I feel it’s my responsibility to spread the word to Arizonans about the work the Arizona Treasury is doing on their behalf,” Ms. Klein stated. “Dave Cherry built his reputation, over many years, safeguarding the public’s hard-earned cash. I can think of no one better suited to help educate them on how the state treasury does the same.”

For nearly 15 years, Mr. Cherry worked with Arizona consumers helping to resolve their financial disputes and providing money advice.

“I’ve been blessed with a long and rewarding journalism career, and I’m proud of my extensive on-air work that helped save millions of dollars for the hard-working people of Arizona,” Mr. Cherry stated. “I look forward to serving the public in this new role and showcasing the many meaningful ways the Arizona Treasury impacts their lives.”

