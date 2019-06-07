Flood control, library, Pinal County property taxes increasing

The Pinal County Flood Control District intends to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level. (File photo)

Property taxes are to increase in three areas approved by the Pinal County Board of Supervisors — the flood control and library districts and the county.

The supervisors will hold three truth in taxation hearings during the final budget adoption regular session meeting at 9:30 a.m. on June 19. The meeting will be held in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Chamber inside the 1891 Historic Courthouse, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.

Flood control district tax

In compliance with Section 48-254, Arizona Revised Statutes, Pinal County Flood Control District is notifying property taxpayers of its intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level. Pinal County is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $141,669 or 4.12%.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Pinal County Flood Control District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $16.93. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes owed on a $100,000 home would have been $16.26.

Library district tax

In compliance with Section 48-254, Arizona Revised Statutes, Pinal County Library District is notifying property taxpayers of its intention to raise its secondary property taxes over last year’s level. Pinal County is proposing an increase in secondary property taxes of $100,898 or 4.44%.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Pinal County Library District’s secondary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $9.65. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $9.24.

Pinal County tax

In compliance with Section 42-17107, Arizona Revised Statutes, Pinal County is notifying property taxpayers of its intention to raise its primary property taxes over last year’s level. Pinal County is proposing an increase in primary property taxes of $3,056,489 or 3.39%.

For example, the proposed tax increase will cause Pinal County’s primary property taxes on a $100,000 home to be $379. Without the proposed tax increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $366.58.

