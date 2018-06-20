Fite arrested in connection with triple-fatality vehicle collision

Cindy Fite, 48, was arrested Saturday in connection with a Dec. 20 triple-fatality vehicle collision at Superstition Boulevard and Delaware Drive, police said.

Apache Junction Police Department on June 16 arrested Ms. Fite in the 8500 East block of Southern Avenue in Mesa on a warrant, police said.

The warrant charges her with manslaughter as a direct result of the accident, aggravated assault, use/possession of a narcotic drug and multiple traffic violations, police said.

She was transported to the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence where she is detained on a $250,000 bond, police said.

The Apache Junction Police Department was dispatched to the intersection of Superstition Blvd and Delaware Drive at approximately 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, in reference an injury traffic accident. Initial reports indicated at least one occupant had been ejected, police said.

Upon the arrival of the first officers, it was determined two occupants of a white Toyota Avalon were deceased, according to a release.

The driver, Richard Edstrom, and the front passenger, Maurine Edstrom, were both pronounced dead by Superstition Fire and Medical District officials.

The rear passenger on the passenger side of the vehicle, Alice Larson, was extricated, treated at the scene and transported to Banner Desert Hospital where she later died, police said.

The driver of a blue Chevrolet Suburban, identified as Cindy Fite, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to Banner Desert Hospital, police said.

Officers responded to the hospital based on the suspicion of driving under the influence of a dangerous drug. Officers obtained a search warrant and collected a blood sample from Ms. Fite, police said.

Arizona Department of Public Safety was requested to assist in the investigation and the DPS Vehicular Collision Unit responded to the scene, according to the release.

