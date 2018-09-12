The Fit Families Mud Run has appropriate obstacle race courses for the whole family to participate together.

Hosted by the Apache Junction Parks & Recreation, the Fit Families Mud Run allows families to experience the obstacle race courses together on Saturday, Oct. 20, with the first wave going at 9 a.m., according to a press release.

Check-in begins at 7:30am. The Fee is $10 per person, the release noted.

The release described an event minus the high-level dangers of the mainstream, lengthy mud runs, covering up to 12 miles with dangerous obstacles such as more than eight-foot high climbing walls, barbed wire-covered trenches, running over fire and through electrical shock obstacles.

Rather, the obstacles created for the Fit Families Mud Run are age-appropriate in their distances, challenges, safety and are designed for maximum mud and minimum danger, the release said.

There are two routes: The Beginner Route is 1.25 miles, has about 10 obstacles, and is designed for most participants ages 12 and under. The Non-Beginner Route is 2.5 miles, has about 13 obstacles, and is designed for most participants 12 and over.

Parents are advised to accompany runners ages 10 and under, the release recommended. There is no fee or registration for a non-participating parent accompanying their child.

For more information, call 480-474-5240 or visit ajcity.net/parks.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.