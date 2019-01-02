Fires reported in Gold Canyon Dec. 23-29 to PCSO



Above are the general locations of fires reported Dec. 23-29 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

A fire, reported at 8:10 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 3200 block of South Bolero Place,

A fire, reported at 4:05 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 9900 block of East Sleepy Hollow Trail.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.