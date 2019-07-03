Firefighters patrolling, securing Woodbury Fire perimeter

Burned Area Emergency Response team members at the Woodbury Fire. (inciweb.nwcg.gov)

Firefighters are patrolling the Woodbury Fire perimeter and suppressing any hot spots that challenge the containment line, focusing on keeping fire to the south of State Highway 188 and east of State Route 88. Smoke may be seen due to pockets of vegetation burning within the fire perimeter.

The Woodbury Fire started 5 miles northwest of Superior and is now 123,875 acres and 80% contained, according to a 10:37 a.m. July 3 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The Burned Area Emergency Response team is in the process of assessing multiple resources and values at risk, including trails, according to the release.

“When complete, the team will make recommendations for trails that may include the installation of drainage features and warning signage. Drainage feature recommendations will focus on reducing the amount of water runoff and minimizing erosion on portions of trails below steep slopes with moderate to high burn severity,” according to the release.

“Warning-sign recommendations from the team will include burned-area flash flood warnings at all trail heads and any area closures, if they are determined necessary by the team,” the release states.

Information on the BAER team may be found at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6405.

Closures listed

State Route 88 is closed starting from Tortilla Flat to State Highway 188 at Theodore Roosevelt Dam. Apache Lake, Apache Campgrounds, picnic sites and trailheads will remain closed until SR 88 is reopened.

“This closure is expected to be a long-term closure beyond the Fourth of July holiday. The closure will remain in place as long as firefighters remain in the area and until Tonto National Forest and Arizona Department of Transportation evaluate and address all safety concerns along SR 88,” according to the release.

For the purposes of public safety, the forest closure encompasses more than just the fire perimeter. The perimeter of the closure area starts at the forest boundary north of Apache Junction on SR 88 which makes the northern boundary of the closure area, east and south of SR 88 to Roosevelt Dam at State Highway 188 following forest boundary north of Highway 60, according to the release.

“Any violation of this closure is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals or $10,000 for organizations, or by imprisonment for not more than six months, or both,” the release states.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line, open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382. For information about evacuations, shelters, livestock and pet shelters call 928-402-8888.

