Firefighters keep Apache Junction mobile home blaze from spreading to adjacent homes

The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded to a mobile home fire around 1 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 100 block of South Ironwood Drive, an SFMD official said.

The first unit arrived in four minutes to find a single-wide mobile home well involved with fire, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“No one was injured in the incident but, unfortunately, the home and its contents were a total loss. Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent homes and had the fire under control in about 20 minutes,” he said.

“The residents were not home at the time of the fire and they are now being assisted with temporary shelter by Red Cross. The fire district is still working to determine the cause of the fire,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

SFMD was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles.

The fire district provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.