Firefighter injured at mobile home fire in Apache Junction

Aug 23rd, 2019
The cause of the fire in the 3700 block of South Goldfield Road in Apache Junction was determined to be smoking materials used on a patio outside of the home. (Superstition Fire and Medical District)

A firefighter was injured at a mobile home fire Wednesday, a Superstition Fire and Medical District official said.

Firefighters were dispatched to the mobile home fire at 10:41 a.m. Aug. 21 to the 3700 block of South Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. The first unit arrived in four minutes to find a small park model mobile home on fire, Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, SFMD public information officer, said.

“Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent homes. One citizen was treated for a medical issue and transported by ambulance to a hospital. One firefighter was injured at the incident and required treatment,” he said.

“The home and it contents are considered a total loss as a result of the fire,” he said.

The cause was determined to be smoking materials used on a patio outside of the home.

The residents and a passerby attempted to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to the arrival of the fire district but were unable to combat the flames, Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Ochs said.

