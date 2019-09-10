Firefighter has 2nd-degree burns from Apache Junction blaze

The Sept. 4 fire was at a home in the 500 block of South Grand Drive in Apache Junction. (SFMD)

One firefighter received second-degree burns to his hands through protective gloves from a Sept. 4 blaze at a home in the 500 block of South Grand Drive in Apache Junction. The firefighter was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched at 12:01 a.m. to an “unknown fire,” Richard Ochs, SFMD assistant chief /fire marshal and public information officer, said.

“The first engine company arrived in six minutes to find a garage of a home fully involved with fire. While completing a ‘search and rescue’ of the home, crews also found that the fire had also extended into the house. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes but significant damage to the home did result,” he said.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and the cause is still under investigation, SFMD Assistant Chief Ochs said.

