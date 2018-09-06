Fire, school district candidates to be at Sept. 13 Republican club forum

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club has invited the candidates running for the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board and Superstition Fire and Medical District board to attend a forum 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13.

There will be a brief statement from each candidate and then they will have their own space for a meet-and-talk with those in attendance, according to a release.

It will be held at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. It is north of Goldfield Road and Old West Highway, which is just north of U.S. Highway 60.

Socializing and fellowship is planned for 6-6:30 p.m. The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community, according to the release.

The candidates running for the AJUSD board are Braden Biggs, Gil Cancio, Chelsea Connolly and Dena Kimble. The candidates running for the fire district board are Kathleen Chamberlain, Gene Gehrt and Todd House.

For more information, call Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.

