Fire district medical staffing sought for Gold Canyon Arts Festival

Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Administrative Office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

An Emergency Medical Services standby agreement for two off-duty personnel to work at next year’s Gold Canyon Arts Festival is to be considered by the Superstition Fire and Medical District Board at a meeting Sept. 18.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the SFMD Administrative Office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The fire district is to provide a state-certified paramedic/firefighter and an emergency medical technician/firefighter to staff a medical aid station at the Jan. 25 special event at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

They are to be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with an imposed fee for the cost recovery for the district, including overtime wages, benefits, use of equipment and disposable goods, according to a board packet.

The district is to be paid $1,060.56 — $71.06 an hour for the paramedic/firefighter and $61.51 an hour for an EMT/firefighter.

