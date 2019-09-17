Fire district medical staffing sought for Gold Canyon Arts Festival

Sep 17th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Administrative Office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

An Emergency Medical Services standby agreement for two off-duty personnel to work at next year’s Gold Canyon Arts Festival is to be considered by the Superstition Fire and Medical District Board at a meeting Sept. 18.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the SFMD Administrative Office, 565 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

The fire district is to provide a state-certified paramedic/firefighter and an emergency medical technician/firefighter to staff a medical aid station at the Jan. 25 special event at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

They are to be available 9 a.m.-4 p.m. with an imposed fee for the cost recovery for the district, including overtime wages, benefits, use of equipment and disposable goods, according to a board packet.

The district is to be paid $1,060.56 — $71.06 an hour for the paramedic/firefighter and $61.51 an hour for an EMT/firefighter.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie