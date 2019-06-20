Fire district issues immediate ban of fireworks permits, use

The Superstition Fire and Medical District’s boundaries include Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. (SFMD)

Due to extreme fire danger, the Superstition Fire and Medical District is restricting the sale and use of fireworks within its boundaries, which include Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. The Fourth of July fireworks will still be held at Apache Junction High School.

Sparklers and novelties legal for sale in Arizona. (SFMD)

The ban is effective immediately and will be strictly enforced by the SFMD and local law-enforcement agencies. De-regulated novelties will be permitted for use during these restrictions, according to a release.

Prohibited Fireworks include: Firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, sky rockets and aerials (anything that discharges up in the air), ground sparking devices, sparking wheel devices, ground-based sparklers and Chinese paper lanterns.

Fireworks that are permissible for use include: Hand-held sparklers (morning glories and wire stick sparklers), smoke devices (smoke cone, cylindrical and smoke candles) and novelties (snakes, snappers/drop pops and party poppers), according to the release.

Fireworks are planned at 8:30 p.m. July 4 in Apache Junction. (City of Apache Junction)

The City of Apache Junction’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration will commence as scheduled. This fireworks show is approved through a permit process and is managed by a professionally licensed pyrotechnic company. The show is conducted in a secured area and has the added protection of assigned fire district personnel, according to the release.

