Fire district ends agreement with longtime legal counsel

The Superstition Fire and Medical District Governing Board in a 3-2 vote ended its agreement with an attorney who had worked for the district for more than 20 years.
Voting yes at a Feb. 21 meeting were board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller. Voting no were Chairman Jeff Cross and Board Clerk Gene Gehrt.
The governing board at a meeting in January directed staff to prepare a request for proposal to procure legal services to represent the fire district governing board, according to the packet with the agenda at http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district/sfmd-board-of-directors/board-agendas-packets-and-meeting-minutes/.
“I guess through a conversation with the chief, the RFP process is not really the best way to go because it doesn’t sound like very many fire districts do that,” Mr. Cross said. “Rather than going down the RFP process, I think that we, as a board, can give direction at any time. Legal counsel is at-will, so if we choose to, we can at any time change legal counsel for the district.”
Mr. House made the motion to cease the district’s agreement with SFMD Attorney Donna Versa.
“In the event of what’s been going on with this fire district over the last six months or so – a new fire chief, all new senior leadership team – it is my position at this time that we take this fire district in a new direction and I think one of those would be with getting new legal counsel. So, that being said, I’d like to make a motion to direct the fire chief to contact Bill Whittington for the board legal services going forward starting in March and if not available to give the fire chief discretion to hire who he sees fit or who else is available to be legal counsel for the district,” Mr. House said.
After the 3-2 vote, Mr. House directed the fire chief to “get a small token of our appreciation for all of the 20-plus years of service that Donna Versa has served with us. We’d love to get her something for all of her time and effort that she’s put into this organization,” he said.
“Mr. House, that’s not necessary. It’s been my privilege to serve this district. But is it my understanding, Mr. chairman and board members, that you just fired me?” Ms. Versa said.
“Yeah, we’re going to a different legal counsel,” Mr. House said.
Mr. Gehrt said he would have liked an opportunity to discuss it before a vote.
“My comments are, why fix it if it isn’t broke? If it’s broke, let’s talk about it,” Mr. Gehrt said.
“It’s too late to do that. We already voted, 3-2,” Mr. Strand said.
Ms. Versa asked to be excused from the meeting.
Mr. Cross and Mr. House said “yes.”
“Thank you. It’s been my privilege to serve this district and the district already has copies of everything that I’ve been working on, so there’s essentially no files to turn over and I’ll be happy to assist the staff and any transition. Thank you for the opportunity and over 20 years of service. Much appreciated,” Ms. Versa said to the governing board.
Chairman Cross in an interview after the meeting said he had hoped there would have been more discussion prior to the vote on legal counsel.
“We basically within a three-minute conversation terminated what I would classify as a 20-year employee, even though she’s at-will. I thought it was kind of a crappy way of doing it,” he said.
In other business, the board postponed holding a closed-door executive session for discussing Interim Fire Chief Mike Farber’s evaluation as it was for discussion or consultation for legal advice with an attorney for the district.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
