Fire district assessed valuation increased 4.46 percent for 2018-19

The opening of the Fry’s Marketplace Store in Apache Junction may have increased the 2018-19 net assessed valuation used for determining revenue for the Superstition Fire and Medical District, the governing board learned in February.
Pinal County and Maricopa County fire district levy limits documents were delivered to the district on Feb. 9, Interim Fire Chief Mike Farber said at the Feb. 21 SFMD Governing Board meeting. Governing board members present were Chairman Jeff Cross, Board Clerk Gene Gehrt and board members Todd House, Larry Strand and Jason Moeller.
The tax abstract shows the district’s net assessed valuation has increased and at the current tax rate of $3.25 per $100 of net assessed value it results in an additional $535,680 in tax revenues for the general fund, according to the board packet with the agenda at http://sfmd.az.gov. A special-assessment rate approved by voters in November, 25 cents per $100 assessed valuation, is an additional $40,105 for the capital-replacement fund.
The 2017-18 budget is at http://sfmd.az.gov/documents/2017/07/fy-1718-budget-approval-needed.pdf/.
“At the beginning of each budget season is for us to be notified what our net assessed value or the value of all of the properties within our district are worth,” Roger Wood, SFMD finance director, said to the governing board. “In total, the increase over the budget year that we are currently in, on a percentage standpoint, is 4.46 percent. In the past we’ve had numerous conversations about the impact of Proposition 117 and how the maximum increase is 5 percent unless there’s some kind of organic growth. And so this is the second year in a row that we’ve at least exceeded the 4 percent,” he said.
Mr. Wood said he had forecast a 3 percent NAV increase in late 2017.
“So this is above what our expectations were. I’ve yet been able to determine how much if any value we received from the new Fry’s. That kind of detail comes in the next few weeks or a month or so. Once I find that out I’ll share. Because the best case scenario would be that there is no real value in this number so we get all of the value next year, but I don’t know that for sure yet,” Mr. Wood said to the governing board.
Arizona voters approved Proposition 117 in November 2015. It restricted annual fire district revenue growth to 5 percent, but at the same time, county assessors throughout the state began calculating property values differently, according to a guest commentary at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/superstition-fire-medical-financial-crisis-affects-fire-districts-across-arizona/.
In other business, the fire district governing board discussed the vacated fire chief position and its implications on the fiscal year 2018-19 budget. Mike Farber is the interim fire chief.
Staff members are preparing the preliminary budget and need direction on how much to use for the fire chief position, Mr. Wood said.
“There are numerous alternatives. In fiscal year ‘18-19, the employment costs related to Chief (Paul) Bourgeois will no longer be an expense for the district and so that equates to approximately $228,000 worth of savings if you want to call it that. However, depending on whether or not the board intends to fill the vacated fire chief position with someone not currently employed by the district, the savings could easily be offset by the cost of the new external fire chief,” he said.
The Superstition Fire and Medical District’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Local Pension Board on Sept. 12 voted 5-0 to approve Paul Bourgeois’ application to retire from the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. [See related story at https://apachejunctionindependent.com/police-sheriff-fire/former-fire-chief-bourgeois-application-to-retire-approved/]
“Before staff can prepare and present a preliminary budget that represents the cost of ongoing operations and any new initiatives being recommended by (senior leadership team) and labor, the board’s direction on how to budget for the vacated fire chief position is needed,” Mr. Wood said.
He said a high-level overview could be brought to the governing board’s March 21 meeting of two scenarios – one budgeting for an external fire chief and one that does not – so they can be compared side-by-side.
“I would like to see that comparison. I would like to see the financial comparison between the two,” SFMD Governing Board member Todd House said. “I want the board to have the ability to look at what the financials have and what it offers for this district and I think that would be a great idea to bring that forward next month for us to review and look at.”
“My two cents would be looking at three different comparisons,” SFMD Chairman Jeff Cross said. “One with … a new chief, a new assistant (chief); just a new chief” and none, he said.
“One, two or zero. OK. I can do that,” Mr. Wood said.
“The only thing I guess I’d add to that would be if we were to hire a chief from the outside and an assistant chief, that would be a worst-case scenario, correct?” Board Clerk Gene Gehrt said.
A total of $30,000 has been budgeted for the search for a new fire chief, Mr. Wood said.
The fire district was established in 1955 under what is now Arizona Revised Statutes 48-261. It was formed by property owners and registered voters who petitioned the Pinal County Board of Supervisors to create a special taxing district to provide fire protection services. The fire district encompasses 62 square miles, according to http://sfmd.az.gov/the-district. It provides fire suppression, fire prevention, wildland protection, advanced life support, rescue, extrication and medical transportation services out of five fire stations: Fire Station 261, 1135 W Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 262, 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction; Fire Station 263, 1645 S. Idaho Road in Apache Junction; Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon; and Fire Station 265, 9294 E. Don Donnelly Trail in Gold Canyon.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com