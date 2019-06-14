Fire destroys mobile home on South Vista Road in Apache Junction

Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. June 10 to the fire in the 400 block of South Vista Road. (SFMD)

The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department responded to a mobile home fire June 10 in Apache Junction that may have started in a shed, a fire official said.

Superstition Fire and Medical District Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs

“Firefighters were dispatched just before 8 p.m. to the fire in the 400 block of South Vista Road in Apache Junction. The first units arrived in less than six minutes to find a double-wide mobile home with heavy fire involvement,” Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, public information officer, said.

“Firefighters were not able to make entry into the home and were forced to attack it from the outside because of extensive fire conditions. The residents were able to escape the fire without injury, but unfortunately their home and its contents are a total loss,” he said.

“About 40 firefighters battled the stubborn blaze for 90 (minutes) before it was completely extinguished. A family dog was removed from the home and treated by firefighters for smoke inhalation. The animal is expected to survive,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

The fire possibly started in a shed that was attached to the home, but the official cause is still under investigation, he said.

