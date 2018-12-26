Fire Christmas Eve started in Arizona room of Apache Junction mobile home, official says

Superstition Fire and Medical District firefighters were dispatched just before 7 p.m. Dec. 24 to a mobile home fire in the 600 block of South Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

“Fire crews arrived in five minutes to find a small park-model mobile home with a fire burning in an adjacent Arizona room,” SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“The residents were not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported in the incident. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the mobile home,” he said.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical outlet located in the Arizona room, he said.

