Fill fire truck with food at Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom, July 4

To help feed families in need the Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom encourages people to fill a fire truck with food on July 4.

The Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom has teamed with United Food Bank for the food drive at the free Independence Day event from 6 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4 at the Mesa Convention Center and Mesa Amphitheatre campus, 263 N. Center Street, according to a press release.

Non-perishable food, bottles of water and/or cash donations are being accepted, the release said of the endeavor to fill a Mesa Parade fire truck with donations.

Donations will be accepted at three entry locations: The north and south entrances on Center Street and the entrance between Mesa Public Library and Mesa Convention Center, the release said.

Each donation serves as an attendees’ entry in a raffle drawing for prizes like a 55-inch flat screen TV from Spencer’s TV and Appliance, an acoustic guitar and case from Milano Music and tickets from the Arizona Diamondbacks and Phoenix Rising, the release noted.

The celebration includes live music, patriotic displays, a naturalization ceremony, family activities; the Freedom Express trackless train; an expanded fireworks show starting at 9:30 p.m.; Revolutionary War reenactments, a Fallen Heroes Memorial and more.

Cash donations can also be made at give.unitedfoodbank.org.

More details are available at www.azcelebrationoffreedom.org.

