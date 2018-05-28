Field-training officer school hosted by Apache Junction Police Department

The Apache Junction Police Department in partnership with the Central Arizona College Police Department and Arizona Peace Officers Standards and Training recently held a field-training officer school.

The four-day school was attended by officers from 20 agencies throughout the state, several tribal communities and one from Colorado.

The group numbered just under 50 attendees and included nine officers from the Apache Junction Police Department, according to a release.

“After completing the training, officers will be certified as police training officers and return to their agencies to assist in the training of new probationary officers,” Rob McDaniel, AJPD’s community resource coordinator, said in the release.

During the training the officers gained an in-depth understanding of the importance of their role as a training officer, the processes of adult learning and how to apply critical thinking matters to their trainees, he said.

The training also covered ethical situations for trainers, legal issues and the evaluation methodology required of all new police hires.

The instructors for the course came from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and Chandler, Gilbert and Phoenix police departments.

“The training facility was provided by Central Arizona College and if not for our strong partnerships with these agencies it would have been impossible to bring this much-needed training to the participating agencies for little to no costs,” Mr. McDaniel said.

“In times of shortages in staff and budgets nationwide collaborations such as this delivers high-quality training to our officers and agencies for the benefit of the communities we serve,” AJPD Chief Thomas E. Kelly said in the release.

“I commend the dedication of all for the continued cooperation in supporting each of our community’s needs,” he said.

