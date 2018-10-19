Fatal motor vehicle-pedestrian accident Oct. 19 in Apache Junction

A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle early today on Delaware Drive in Apache Junction and has died from her injuries, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, Rob McDaniel, community resource coordinator for the Apache Junction Police Department, said in an e-mail.

“A motorist was traveling southbound on Delaware between Foothill and Smoketree when he struck a female pedestrian,” Mr. McDaniel said.

“Life-saving measures were initiated by the driver, responding AJ police and SFMD personnel,” he said of Superstition Fire and Medical District.

“The pedestrian died at the scene. The accident is under investigation and Delaware will remain closed for several hours while the investigation is completed,” Mr. McDaniel said.

