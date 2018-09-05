False alarms reported in Gold Canyon Aug. 26-Sept. 1 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of false alarms reported Aug. 26-Sept. 1 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Reported at 4:10 p.m. Aug. 27 in the 10600 block of East Cactus View Circle.
  • Reported at 12:50 a.m. Aug. 29 in the 10900 block of East Valley View Drive.
  • Reported at 10:07 a.m. Aug. 31 in the 5300 block of South Superstition Mountain Drive.
  • Reported at 12:11 a.m. Sept. 1 in the 6900 block of East U.S. Highway 60.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

