Falcon Field Airport hosts community, tenants update meeting Aug. 21

Falcon Field Airport tenants and area residents are invited to hear updates on airport issues, construction projects and the Airport Master Plan at a 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, community/tenants update meeting. It will be in the Falcon Field Airport Terminal Building, 4800 E. Falcon Drive in Mesa.

Agenda items include an airport master plan update, an economic development update, airport capital improvement projects, the “Fly Friendly” Program, vehicle and trailer parking, airport event calendar and upcoming events, and questions and ideas from the community and airport tenants. Light refreshments will be served.

For questions, call Falcon Field Airport at 480-644-2450 or email Airport.Info@mesaaz.gov.

