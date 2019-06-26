Extending hours, dropping late-fee fines for youth materials before Apache Junction library board June 27

Members of the Apache Junction Library Board at a 2017 meeting. (Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia)

The Apache Junction Library Board of Trustees is to vote Thursday on increasing library hours for Mondays and Wednesdays, staying open until 8 p.m. It is presently open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The board of trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. June 27 at the library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

In other business, the board is to discuss and vote on the following:

having no overdue charges or collection of late-fee fines for any library youth materials.

the Apache Junction Public Library Board of Trustees 2018-19 Annual Report.

increasing the total checkout limit from 15 to 20 items per library card for books, audio books, music CDs, videos, DVDs and Blu-rays.

supporting a community work plan entitled “AJ Invests – Strategic Plan for Homelessness.”

Members of the library board of trustees are: Judy Borey, secretary; Frank Schoenbeck; Theresa Nesser, president; Samuel Graves, vice president; Braden Biggs; Vera Walters; and Willie Howard, according ajpl.org/library-board.

