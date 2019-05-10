Exhibition at i.d.e.a. Museum explores beauty of recycled art, green living

Escape into imagination this spring at the i.d.e.a. Museum’s Junkyard Jungle exhibition, where discarded materials become treasured artworks that take participants on a journey into Earth’s lush rainforests and other wild destinations.

The exhibition at 150 W. Pepper Place in Mesa, which runs through May 26, features artists who work magic transforming recycled items into unique artworks that highlight the beauty of our planet’s animal inhabitants, according to a release.

“Junkyard Jungle will be a fun way for adults and children to learn more about our planet’s resources, its beautiful creatures and the impact we have on our environment,” i.d.e.a. Museum Executive Director Sunnee O’Rork said in the release.

The spring exhibition also features art and hands-on interactives that teach about the environment around us, sustainability, best practices in recycling and conservation of natural resources. Children of all ages will be able to enjoy:

Making collages of wild beasts and butterflies.

Imaginary play as biologists, entomologists, zoologists and ecologists.

Exploring the blacklight rainforest.

Making videos about recycled artwork.

The exhibition is sponsored by Mesa Recycles, POGO Pass, the City of Mesa, the i.d.e.a. Museum Board of Directors Inc. and the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Other financial contributions come from Wells Fargo Foundation and The Steele Foundation.

