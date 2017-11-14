Event, liquor licenses sought in Gold Canyon

Special event licenses for Canyon Vistas RV Resort and new liquor licenses for a Circle K Store in Gold Canyon are to be discussed at the Nov. 15 meeting of the Pinal County Board of Supervisors. The meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, Administrative Complex, 135 N. Pinal St. in Florence.
Items on the agenda at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/AgendaMinutes.aspx include:
- Discussion and a vote on special event license applications of Judy Ann Sparks for events to be held at Canyon Vistas RV Resort at 6601 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon on the following dates: 3 p.m.-midnight Dec. 5 and 9; 4 p.m.-midnight Dec. 15; 3-11 p.m. Dec. 21; and 4 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Genesis Project of Apache Junction.
- Discussion and a vote on a new Series 9 liquor license application of Kim Kenneth Kwiatkowski for Circle K Store No. 3499, 7138 E. U.S. Highway 60 in Gold Canyon.
- Discussion and a vote on a new Series 10 liquor license application of Kim Kenneth Kwiatkowski for Circle K Store No. 3499, 7138 E. U.S. Highway 60, Gold Canyon.
Pinal County Board of Supervisors meetings may be viewed live on the county’s website. To stream a live meeting or view videos of previous meetings, visit http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/bos/Pages/Home.aspx and click on the appropriate box under Menu on the left-hand side of the page.