Eric Joseph Rawlings charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, Apache Junction police say

A suspect in the March 4 robbery of the US Bank inside Safeway at 3185 W. Apache Trail has been arrested, Apache Junction Police Department said.

Eric Joseph Rawlings, 48, of Apache Junction, was arrested April 18 after detectives and officers from the Apache Junction Police Department served a search warrant at Mr. Rawlings’ residence, police said.

The suspect was later transported to the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence on charges of aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was being held on a $100,000 secured bond, police said.

“Rawlings’ image was captured on a surveillance video, which was distributed to the public through local media outlets. Later, after several weeks into this investigation, Rawlings was identified and subsequently charged with this crime,” Cpl. Marshall Harshman, AJPD interim community resource coordinator, said in a release.

“The public is reminded that all suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” he said in the release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.