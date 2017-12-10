Geotechnical, survey, civil engineering services sought through 2020 for Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction Department of Public Works is seeking qualified consultants to provide on-call services citywide on an as-needed basis from Jan. 1, 2018 to Dec. 31, 2020, according to a public notice.
Submittals may be presented at the city of Apache Junction City Clerk’s Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction, until 2 p.m. Dec. 19.
The city anticipates selecting a minimum of three consultants from each of the three service areas listed below and rotate award of needed consultant service contracts among the three selected firms throughout the on-call contract period. All consultant on-call contracts shall be established for a one-year term, with the city’s option to renew each on-call contract annually for up to two additional years. The city of Apache Junction may be in receipt of federal funds for projects; therefore, all services shall be accomplished in accordance with all federal program and state statutory requirements to include executive orders, administrative rules and regulations, as applicable to the regulatory agency, according to the notice.
Firms may submit on one or more of the three service areas listed below. If a firm is submitting for more than one of the service areas, the firm must submit a separate statement of qualifications for each service area. The contract amounts shown below are for total service contracts per year per firm and will reset annually, according to the notice:
- General civil engineering, $250,000
- General survey services $100,000
- Geotechnical, $100,000
Firms interested in these services should submit a statement of qualifications including a one-page cover letter plus a maximum of 10 additional pages (not including resumes) to address the statement of qualifications criteria. The cover letter is to be addressed to Emile Schmid, P.E., city engineer, city of Apache Junction, 575 E. Baseline Ave., Apache Junction, AZ 85119. There will be no pre-submittal meetings.
All questions are to be directed to the city engineer by e-mail at eschmid@ajcity.net. The public works department will post responses to requests for clarification on the public works page of the city’s website at http://www.ajcity.net/purchasing.