Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction holds Christmas party for military veterans
Presents for veterans, with Jeff Oehm of the Elks Lodge.
(Photo courtesy of Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction)
Veterans in line for dinner. (Photo courtesy of Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction)
A prayer before dinner (Photo courtesy of Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction)
Military veterans playing corn hole. (Photo courtesy of Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction)
Elks Lodge No. 2349 of Apache Junction on Dec. 14 held a Christmas party for military veterans from the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center in Phoenix.
We had presents with needed things for both male and female veterans. The very large dinner was donated and cooked by Elks Lodge members.
They played games for prizes also donated by members.
The event was planed by Trustee Jeff Oehm and Chairman Trustees Shelley Oehm.
The lodge does this party for veterans every year at Christmas. The lodge held this for 46 veterans.
Editor’s note: Dennis Mack is a member of Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction. The Elks Lodge is at 2455 N. Apache Trail. The website is https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?Lodge=2349.
