Economic Development conference recognizes Pinal County, Millman for workplace excellence

Pinal County’s winners at the Arizona Association for Economic Development Conference shown from left included: Stephanie Maack, Dedrick Denton, Greg Stanley, Udo Cook, Joel Millman, Adeline Allen, Richard Wilkie and Tim Kanavel. (Submitted photo)

Pinal County Government and Joel Millman were two winners of the Economic Development Distinguished by Excellence Awards at the biannual conference of the Arizona Association for Economic Development.

According to a press release, Pinal County won for Medium Organization of the Year and Mr. Millman won for Workforce Practitioner of the Year.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd House said in a prepared statement that he was pleased to see the organization recognized around the state for “economic development excellence.”

“We have put an emphasis on Economic Development and it is good see that we are bringing in businesses, as well as awards,” he stated.

County manager Greg Stanley, who accepted the award on behalf of Pinal County, credited the wins at the conference to the hard work of the Economic Development Program Manager Tim Kanavel.

“Tim’s passion for turning Pinal County into an economic development powerhouse is catching among our staff,” said Mr. Stanley in a prepared statement. “Everyone is on board with the vision that the supervisors and Tim have put forth in bringing in high-paying jobs to the area. This award is well-deserved by the supervisors, Tim and our dedicated staff.”

The release added that Mr. Millman, Workforce Development Program Manager with ARIZONA@WORK Pinal County, was stunned to win his award.

“To be honest with you, I am surprised to win this award,” he said in a prepared statement. “It’s an honor to be recognized by your peers for the work you are doing to help people find a career in Pinal County.”

